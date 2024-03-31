Halpern Financial Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

