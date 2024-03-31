Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.