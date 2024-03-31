Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Up 45.3% in March

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the February 29th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.