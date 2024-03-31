GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.63.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

