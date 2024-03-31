Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

