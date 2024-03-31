Guggenheim Begins Coverage on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $370.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.75. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 406,536 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 128,110 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

