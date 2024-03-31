Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have a beta of 5.62, indicating that their average stock price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 403 1561 2337 72 2.48

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $2.92 billion $413.27 million 20.64

Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -54.22% -91.56% -5.66%

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining competitors beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.