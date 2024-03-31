Grin (GRIN) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $139,191.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

