Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,512 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $417.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

