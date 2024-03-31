Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

