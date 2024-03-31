Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.35 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

