Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

