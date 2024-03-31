Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

