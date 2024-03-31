Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $970.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.71. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

