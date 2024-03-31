Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after buying an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,586. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.