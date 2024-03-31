Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.