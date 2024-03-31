Great Waters Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.