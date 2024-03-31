Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 2,006 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

