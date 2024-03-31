Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 146,967 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,967 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 8.1% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $45,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 269,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 614,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

