Great Waters Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF opened at $337.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.87 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

