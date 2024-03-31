Great Waters Wealth Management Invests $222,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $54.99 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

