Great Waters Wealth Management Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Toro by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Toro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toro by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth about $32,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

