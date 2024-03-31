Great Waters Wealth Management Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.