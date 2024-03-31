Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

