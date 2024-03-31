Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 337 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

