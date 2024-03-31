Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $777.96 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $334.58 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $737.05 and its 200 day moving average is $639.25. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

