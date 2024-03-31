Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $88.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

GSHD stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

