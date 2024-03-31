Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

