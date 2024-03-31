Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.