Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMUN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Get Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,089,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,089,000.

About Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of intermediate-term, investment grade US municipal bonds that target education, healthcare, clean water, and other community-related initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.