Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 5th

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GMUN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of intermediate-term, investment grade US municipal bonds that target education, healthcare, clean water, and other community-related initiatives.

