Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.