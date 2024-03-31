Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

