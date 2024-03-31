Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GTIP opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.