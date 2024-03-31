Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Glucose Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 14,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

