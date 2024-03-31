Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Position Lessened by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.17% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 134,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,506. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $635.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.