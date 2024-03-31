Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.92.

NYSE:GPN opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

