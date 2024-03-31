Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
Shares of GLASF traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,663. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$8.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.36.
About Glass House Brands
