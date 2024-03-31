Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Shares of GLASF traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,663. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$8.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.36.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

