Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,821,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 29th total of 2,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.7 days.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 36,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.95. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.