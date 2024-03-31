Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.93. 954,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,679. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

