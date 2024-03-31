Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Up 49.8% in March

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,847. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 128,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.