Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

GEGYF remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

