Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,450.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $584.00 on Friday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $492.39 and a 1 year high of $633.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.11 and its 200-day moving average is $557.14.
About Geberit
