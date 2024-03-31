Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,450.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $584.00 on Friday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $492.39 and a 1 year high of $633.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.11 and its 200-day moving average is $557.14.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

