GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$43.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

A number of research firms have commented on GDI. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:GDI opened at C$39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.91. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$35.17 and a 12 month high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1619301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.