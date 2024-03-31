G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Holdings Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of G1 Therapeutics worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTHX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.32. 956,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $271,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

