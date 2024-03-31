Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 3,188 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

