FUJIFILM Stock Set to Split on Thursday, April 4th (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 4th.

FUJIY opened at $68.50 on Friday. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

