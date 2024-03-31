Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Frontera Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FECCF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.
About Frontera Energy
