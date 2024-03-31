Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $52.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989. Fraport has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

