Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $52.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989. Fraport has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.
About Fraport
