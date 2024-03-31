Franklin Senior Loan ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1557 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,001,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

