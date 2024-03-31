Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 39,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 964.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

